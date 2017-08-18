WUSA
Md. officials warn not to park on highway during eclipse

WUSA 10:56 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Maryland transportation authorities are reminding drivers not to park on the highway to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st. 

Signs have been posted along highways as a friendly reminder to drivers who may be tempted to pull over and watch the eclipse. 

Maryland Department of Transportation suggests the following tips for people who will be driving during the eclipse:

  • Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event.
  • Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse.
  • Don’t take photographs while driving – keep your attention on the road ahead.
  • Don’t try to wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle.
  • Turn your headlights on -- do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun.
  • Use extra caution if your travels take you through a work zone during the eclipse.
  • Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists. People may be randomly parking and walking alongside the roadside during the time of the eclipse to get a good view.
  • Prepare for extra congestion, especially on the interstates the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.
  • Avoid travel during the eclipse or in an area with expected eclipse viewers.

