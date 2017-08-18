Md. officials warn not to park on highway during eclipse

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Maryland transportation authorities are reminding drivers not to park on the highway to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21st.
Signs have been posted along highways as a friendly reminder to drivers who may be tempted to pull over and watch the eclipse.
The solar #eclipse is happening Monday. You know it's gonna be crazy when Md. officials warn not to park on highway! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3TEPnr2uIK— Sonia Dasgupta (@SoniaDasgupta) August 19, 2017
Maryland Department of Transportation suggests the following tips for people who will be driving during the eclipse:
- Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event.
- Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse.
- Don’t take photographs while driving – keep your attention on the road ahead.
- Don’t try to wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle.
- Turn your headlights on -- do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun.
- Use extra caution if your travels take you through a work zone during the eclipse.
- Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists. People may be randomly parking and walking alongside the roadside during the time of the eclipse to get a good view.
- Prepare for extra congestion, especially on the interstates the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.
- Avoid travel during the eclipse or in an area with expected eclipse viewers.
Don't try to watch and drive. Park and experience the eclipse safely #Eclipse2017 # https://t.co/DWxoH5FuiD— MD MVA's HSO (@tzd_maryland) August 18, 2017
#SolarEclipse Be alert to the possibility of distracted drivers swerving into your lane. Keep additional space btwn you and other vehicles. pic.twitter.com/W1V6fvjO1V— AAA Mid-Atlantic (@AAAMidAtlantic) August 18, 2017
