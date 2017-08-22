WUSA
Baby Named 'Eclipse' Born in South Carolina

A baby was born in Greenville, SC on eclipse day.

WFMY News 2 Digital , wltx 7:59 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

GREENVILLE, SC – It’s a historic total solar eclipse and for the babies born on August 21 the day is even sweeter.

A baby born Monday in South Carolina has been named after the big cosmic event.

Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks was born at 8:04 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to WSPA, Eclipse weighs 6 pounds and 3 ounces and is about 19 inches long.

Her parents are Freedom and Michael Eubanks.

