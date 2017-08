(Photo: Hardesty, Nicole)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - While everyone in The District was looking up, two babies were born at MedStar Washington Hospital during the peak time of the August 21 eclipse.

MedStar shared on their Facebook that baby Seren (left) was born at 2:35 and baby Cecilia, at 2:29. Congrats to both babies and families during this exciting time!

