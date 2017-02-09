'It's a stab in the heart': College student loses savings in eBay scam

A Chehalis mom is trying to warn others after an expensive mistake online cost her daughter part of her college savings.

Christina Gibbons said her daughter will soon be heading off to college and wanted a car.

So, when her daughter sent her a picture of a 2001 Acura listed for sale on the classified website, OfferUp, for just $1,000, she jumped at the chance.

Denise, the seller, was supposedly in the Air Force and going away on assignment. That story should have been Gibbon's first red flag.

David Quinlan, vice president of marketing at the Better Business Bureau Northwest said his office has received 79 similar reports in Washington in the last year.

"It's a perfect storm. It sounds great, and who wouldn't want to jump on a blockbuster deal like that," Quinlan said, commenting that people tend to trust a person more when they mention being in the military.

Gibbons' next red flag came when she tried to close the deal for her daughter.



The seller asked Gibbons to pay through eBay, not OfferUp even though Gibbons had never seen the listing on eBay.

Then an email account mimicking the real eBay Motors Vehicle Purchase Protection Program advised Gibbons she would have to pay with a gift card.

"I was instructed that since I'm not an eBay customer that I don't have credibility with eBay and have to pay with iTunes gift cards," Gibbons said.

"It seemed strange, but I don't know how that all works, and it looked legitimate," Gibbons said, referencing the emails with official looking logos.

Gibbons followed directions sending $1,000 worth of gift cards, purchased with her daughter's college savings, to who she thought was an eBay representative.

The car never arrived, and the seller disappeared.



It's such a problem, eBay has even put an alert on their website warning shoppers.

"Criminals want to lure you into feeling safe and may also disguise their websites or emails to look like they are from eBay, when they are not," reads the notice from eBay.

The company goes on to inform consumers it does not ask for payment by gift card.

"FACT: Common payment methods used in legitimate purchases are cash in person, credit card, PayPal, Bill Me Later, money order, cashier's check, financial loans, or personal check," reads the eBay warning.

"You are rolling the dice when you are purchasing something online from an online classified site when you don't know anything about the person, and you don't know if the product is real or not," Quinlan said.

Three takeaways

1. Always check the Kelly Blue Book for a car's estimated value and if it's listed well below that, be skeptical.

2. If someone asks you to pay with a gift card, walk away.

3. For big purchases like a car, avoid the internet. Instead, make that transaction in person.

Unfortunately for Gibbons, neither KING 5 or police were able to track down the real person behind the fraudulent listing.

"I don't know what to do. It's a stab in the heart that my daughter lost $1,000 of her college fund on a scam," Gibbons said."

An eBay spokesperson provided this statement:

"This incident was a scam as it did not take place on eBay Motors. Unfortunately, scam artists will list vehicles for sale on fake landing pages, Craigslist or other non-eBay trading sites, and promise eBay's protection as a means of completing the scam. Criminals often exploit well-known, trusted brand names like eBay to attract consumers and then lure them onto fake websites and into fraudulent transactions. We always encourage all our shoppers to be cautious when they aren't purchasing a vehicle directly through the eBay website. We provide tips for safe car shopping and warning signs to look out for scams on the eBay Motors Security Center page."

OfferUp provided this statement:

"OfferUp takes the trust of our users very seriously, and fraud is clearly prohibited under our user guidelines. If you are an OfferUp user and feel you have been a victim of fraud, please contact our Trust & Safety team via our website. Anyone who violates our community standards is immediately removed from our marketplace, and we work closely with law enforcement in the rare event criminal activity occurs."

