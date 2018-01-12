Dog walks 20 miles twice to find family that gave her up

Photo: Seminole Humane Society (Photo: Custom)

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A dog in Oklahoma has gone viral after she tried to walk back to the family twice that gave her away after they couldn't care for her anymore.

Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, was given to someone in Prague, Oklahoma after her family moved.

She traveled twice from Prague back to her family in Seminole, which is about 20 miles, according to a Facebook post from the Seminole Humane Society. She was trying to get back to her original family.

The Seminole Humane Society stepped in to help find her home.

The shelter received a lot of adoption applications after Cathleen’s story was shared across social media. Seminole Humane Society shared Cathleen was adopted by a family in Texas on Friday.

