Dog found 1,400 miles away four years later, coming home to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local woman is looking forward to a long-awaited reunion this weekend with her dog, Coco. The dog has been away from home for four years.

Coco slipped out of a door and ran away from Emma and her son, Carlos, in 2013.

"We thought about her for four years and she's back now. This is good," said Carlos, who bought Coco for Emma for Mother's Day.

Carlos said the day Coco ran away, she wasn't wearing a collar because his mother was just pulling the dog out of a bath.

"She ran after it and the dog was too quick for her and when she got outside, she didn't see the dog anymore," said Carlos.

Neighborhood searches and "lost dog" signs were unsuccessful. Nothing brought her home.

"After the first year hope ended slowly," Carlos told 13NewsNow.

But, a few days ago, Carlos got a call from a veterinarian telling him someone found Coco near a highway in Houston, Texas.

"What? That little dog has little legs. How did it get to Texas?" said Carlos.

Carlos and Emma don't know how Coco got to Texas, or how she ended up on the highway but they do know a microchip they put in Coco when she was a puppy is bringing her home just in time for Mother's Day.

"I don't have to buy another gift. This is a gift with short legs. It keeps on giving," Carlos joked with Emma.

