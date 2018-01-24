Dog bites man, man bites dog, man gets arrested

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (CBS/AP) -- A New Hampshire man has been charged with resisting arrest and biting a police dog. Police said the man unsuccessfully tried to hide under a pile of clothes to evade arrest over the weekend and then put the police dog in a chokehold and bit it on the head.

State police were asked to help deal with a shooting on Sunday in Boscawen, a town of about 4,000 residents. They said two men in a home were wanted on outstanding warrants and both resisted arrest before one exchanged bites with the dog, whose name is Veda.

Police haven't released the men's names. They say the man who bit the dog faces charges including resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.

"Both of them resisted arrest and one very strongly resisted arrest. He bit the dog, the dog bit him, he ended up getting Tasered," Lt. Jason Killary of the Boscawen Police Department told Reuters news agency. "If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you're not going to win. They're pretty good at that."

The New Hampshire Canine Trooper's Association posted an image of Veda on Facebook and said the dog has been cleared medically to return to duty.

