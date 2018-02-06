Doctors: A double dose of the flu is a real threat

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

Anyone who’s gotten the flu knows how miserable it feels. But did you know there is a chance you could get it twice in one season?

Doctors told NBC Charlotte there are four different strains of the flu circulating right now. So if you got the virus, recovered and was not vaccinated, it's still in your best interest to get the shot.

Pediatrician Ana-Maria Temple said strain A is the most severe, while B strains bring milder symptoms.

“The A strain is known to be much more virulent. In other words, it causes more illness and more symptoms, more hospitalizations,” she explained.

So even if you get sick with one strain, you could still be at risk of coming down with another. However, doctors said you can't get sick with the same strain twice.

Many parents are turning to natural remedies like Elderberry Syrup to keep the virus away. It's a concoction made up of elderberry, Vitamin C, lemon juice, ginger and various spices.

“The studies are really promising. We’ve seen it can reduce influenza up to three to four days. And it’s also been studied in preventing illness,” Dr. Temple said.

Dosages vary, but Dr. Temple said studies show one to three teaspoons daily for kids over the age of two can help boost the immune system.

Your next best tool beyond hand washing and covering those coughs is all about what you eat.

“I always tells everyone food. It’s in our fruits and our vegetables, the number one thing that we can get our minerals and vitamins where all the secrets lie for preventing the flu virus from coming on,” Dr. Temple advised.

The vaccine protects against all four strains, but it's shown to be less effective (about 10%) against strain A.

