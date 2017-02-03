Dead whale pulled from Chesapeake Bay

(Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A dead humpback whale surfaced in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response team pulled the dead whale out of the water near Craney Island on Thursday afternoon.

"Once daylight broke, a number of citizens say it," said Alexander Costidias with the Virginia Aquarium. " It's pretty common near the bridges too and becoming much more common."

Crews will now perform a necropsy to determine a cause of death, but a team official tells 13News Now the whale has injuries consistent with propeller wounds.

"Different species react differently to different boats and ships and ship noise," said Costidias. "It could be that that whale was in the shipping channel and ships are not able to shift and maneuver."

