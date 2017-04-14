Dad Photoshops his baby into precarious positions -- with a purpose

(Photo: Stephen Crowley)

AUSTIN - Some of the pictures Stephen Crowley shares of his daughter can be scary ... until you realize they are fake.

Crowley, 32, of Dublin, Ireland, clearly enjoys taking and sharing photos of his 18-month-old daughter, Hannah. He recently decided to flex his Photoshop skills and have some fun with his Instagram followers.

"I work as a designer, so I thought it would be fun to worry family by putting someone delicate in precarious situations," Stephen Crowley told KVUE's Kirby Killough.

The photos he uses are taken with Hannah in a completely safe environment, but he then edits the pictures to make it look like she is somewhere dangerous.

However, Hannah actually did escape a dangerous situation. Hannah has a very rare immune disorder called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. Crowley said she spent six months of the first year of her life in the hospital. From the time she was 4-months-old until she was 10-months-old, Hannah was undergoing chemotherapy and treatment for the disorder until she received a bone marrow transplant, the only possible cure for the disorder.

"Of 27 million worldwide donors, three were deemed suitable, and an anonymous German lady donated," Crowley said.

"Because we missed out on so much normal stuff of the first year, we take tons of photos now that we're able to do normal things out of isolation. She is doing much better now, in and out of hospital, but she's lots of fun, always smiling, and has a great sense of humor given what she's been through so far," said Crowley.

Crowley said most people received the pictures with a sense of humor.

"Most of the reactions have been positive, with the odd person not getting the joke and commenting I 'should be shot,'" he explained.

Now that the pictures are making the rounds on the internet, Crowley is taking the opportunity to encourage people to register to be a bone marrow donor with Be The Match.

Be The Match is an international registry that connects patients in need of bone marrow transplants with donors. Registering is a simple process and, as evidenced by Hannah's story, can mean the difference between life and death for someone in need of a transplant.

You can learn more about registering with Be The Match here.

