Cops: Naked man covered in cooking oil attacked family

APOLLO, PA (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police said the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisted arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.

The Tribune Review reported several more serious charges, including assault and terrorist threats, were dropped after the victims refused to pursue charges against him at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police said Lonnie Beatty had taken the hallucinogen on Jan. 16 and lost control, assaulting two female relatives and their children.

Police said he destroyed a North Apollo house and the victims hid in a bathroom.

The family dog bit Beatty trying to protect them.

When police arrived, they said he was naked, wearing only a sock, and covered in cooking oil.

They said he was shot with a stun gun after refusing to comply multiple times.

No attorney information is available.

