Donations Needed: Wedding dresses for burial baby gowns

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 is asking the public to donate clean wedding dresses to Forever Angels of Virginia.

The group takes donated wedding dresses and turns them into burial baby gowns for infants who die in hospital NICU units.

The organization says, " Forever Angels of Virginia is dedicated to providing comfort to individuals and families in a time of grieving the loss of infant(s) due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death. Brides generously donate wedding gowns and volunteer seamstresses hand craft and design into beautiful angelic gowns to fit the infants. The gowns may be used for those precious moments after birth, keepsakes, or for even use during the burial process. Our program provides these precious gowns free of charge to individuals, families and hospitals. This gift of love celebrates life, even if brief, and provides special moments for the family as they hold their baby adorned with an angelic gown , given from the heart of a bride."

You can read about how these dresses help grieving parents, click here.

Note: All wedding dresses must be professionally cleaned before donation.

HOW TO DONATE YOUR DRESS

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



WHERE: WUSA 9

4100 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC 20016

So far 1,400 baby gowns have been created by Forever Angels of Virginia.

Baby gowns provided to 58+ hospitals

5 seamstresses volunteer many hours to make the baby gowns

Each wedding dress can make dozens of baby gowns

Forever Angels of Virginia runs on a volunteer basis.

If you cannot donate a dress, you can donate your time and skill. They're looking for more seamstresses who are interested in making baby gowns.

Click this link, if you're interested in becoming a seamstress for the group.



Each seamstress devotes time and financial resources to completing the gowns. Ribbons, lace, thread and needles are all purchased by the volunteer seamstresses.



If you're interested in donating to the group, contact them on their website.

They are a 501C3 organization so the donation would be tax deductible.

