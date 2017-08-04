Stafford organization provides summer meals for children

STAFFORD, VA. (WUSA9) - Tim White grew up knowing what it was like to go to bed hungry. That's what gave him the idea to give back to the Stafford community. Many students go to school hungry and leave not knowing where their next meal is coming from.

It started as an idea, but in just a few months, with the help of the community, it grew into a successful organization. The organization is called Stafford Food Security.

"We want to make sure every kid is fed, no hungry kids, that's our goal," said White.

Every week for the last few weeks, White backed up his truck to the doors of Stafford Junction, carrying more than 100 backpacks each time.

Stafford Junction is an organization that focuses on helping out low income families and their children. Carrie Evans is the Executive Director of the organization.

"A good 25 to 30 percent of our kids did not eat since they left us the day before," said Evans.

Evans says there are large pockets of poverty throughout Stafford County that many people aren't aware of.

White says the goal is to get every elementary and middle school in Stafford on board by the time school starts. White says they are more than halfway there.

Right now he needs the community's help more than ever. He is looking for anything from donations to volunteers, to organizations to partner with.

