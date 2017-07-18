Police officer prays for man in downtown Greensboro

Officer prays for man in downtown Greensboro. Pic. Courtesy: Keishawn Niblett (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - A little prayer goes a long way. At least that’s true for one Greensboro Police officer and a man captured holding hands during a prayerful moment.

A post on Facebook shows the officer taking a moment to pray for a man in the downtown area.

Keishawn Niblett posted it on Facebook with the caption, “This was so powerful… saw a officer praying for a civilian today… encouraged me to know that there is still hope for our society.”

Niblett works at the Civil Rights Museum in downtown and saw the moment happening across the street and had to share it.

