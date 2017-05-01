Olivia Newton-John headlines hospice benefit concert

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - As part of its year-long 40th anniversary celebration, and in recognition of the 10th annual Hospice Comes to Washington event, Capital Caring- the largest nonprofit provider in the mid- Atlantic- will host a special benefit acoustic concert with Grammy Award-winner Olivia Newton-John, Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman, and SOCAN Award winner Amy Sky on May 1, 2017, at the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown Washington, DC.

At the May 1 event, Olivia Newton-John, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Amy Sky will perform songs from their newly recorded album, LIV ON (livonmusic.com).

The 11- song collection seeks to empower individuals who are facing a time of challenge with lyrics of hope and compassion.

Concert attendees will learn about the singers' own grief journeys and how they channeled their healing into this heartfelt album. The event will be particularly meaningful for those who have suffered loss and are seeking inspiration through the voices and music of the performers, as well as talking to others who have traveled similar journeys.

What: 40th anniversary benefit concert, coinciding with 10th Annual Hospice Comes to Washington event

Who: Malene Smith Davis, MSN,MNA,RN,CHPN, President and CEO, Capital Caring Grammy Award- winner Olivia Newton-John, Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman, SOCAN Award-winner Amy Sky

Where: Ronald Regan Building and International Trade Center 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington DC 20004

When: Monday, May 1, 2017

Registration begins at 6:30 pm ; Concert begins at 7:30 p.m

For more info. about Capital Caring's service area, programs, and 40 years of simply improving care, visit www.capitalcaring.org.

