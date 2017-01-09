Close Nominate someone for a birthday shoutout on WUSA9 WUSA 4:28 PM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Nominate a friend for a birthday shoutout on Wake Up Washington below CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Landmark Mall closing, new plans in store Serious Inner Loop Beltway crash Father's message following son's murder Neighbors try to rescue dog from frigid temps Community chips in to cover student's bills Hat project gains momentum ahead of Women's March on Washington Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day Finding warmth in the bitter cold How police train for the use of deadly force More Stories Several schools closed, delayed due to weather Jan. 9, 2017, 5:57 a.m. First-person police training simulation: 'I didn't… Jan. 9, 2017, 10:37 p.m. From the 20s to the 60s this week Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs