Help Needed: Homeless man looking for job

FREDERICK, MD. (WUSA9) - In the middle of snow coverage Tuesday morning, WUSA9's Andrea McCarren met a man in Frederick who happened to be out in the snow.

Turns out the man was homeless.

Antoine had come out from a Frederick shelter.

McCarren asked him about the weather being brutal for those that are homeless.

"I'm not worried about it right now. It feels whatever to me?"

"I'm just in a bad place right now, I moved out of my guardian's house. Trying to make my own way," he said.

Antoine is looking for a job, if you are able to provide him one -- you can reach out to Andrea McCarren at amccarren@wusa9.com or on Facebook, Twitter.

