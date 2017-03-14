Help Needed: Homeless man looking for job

FREDERICK, MD. (WUSA9) - In the middle of snow coverage Tuesday morning, WUSA9's Andrea McCarren met a man in Frederick who happened to be out in the snow.
Turns out the man was homeless.
Antoine had come out from a Frederick shelter.
McCarren asked him about the weather being brutal for those that are homeless.
"I'm not worried about it right now. It feels whatever to me?"
"I'm just in a bad place right now, I moved out of my guardian's house. Trying to make my own way," he said.
Antoine is looking for a job, if you are able to provide him one -- you can reach out to Andrea McCarren at amccarren@wusa9.com or on Facebook, Twitter.
