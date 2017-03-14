WUSA
Help Needed: Homeless man looking for job

Homeless man braces cold temps, searches for job

WUSA 10:35 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

FREDERICK, MD. (WUSA9) - In the middle of snow coverage Tuesday morning, WUSA9's Andrea McCarren met a man in Frederick who happened to be out in the snow.

Turns out the man was homeless. 

Antoine had come out from a Frederick shelter. 

McCarren asked him about the weather being brutal for those that are homeless. 

"I'm not worried about it right now. It feels whatever to me?"

"I'm just in a bad place right now, I moved out of my guardian's house. Trying to make my own way," he said. 

Antoine is looking for a job, if you are able to provide him one -- you can reach out to Andrea McCarren at amccarren@wusa9.com or on Facebook, Twitter

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


