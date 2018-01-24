Suspect Arrested in Onstage Attack at Comedy House in Columbia

Marvin Toatley (Photo: RCDC)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say attacked a comedian who was onstage performing at the Comedy House last weekend.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Marvin Toatley Wednesday. The fugitive task force found Toatley at a set of apartments a few hours earlier.

This past Sunday night, comedian Steve Brown was performing a show at the popular club, and Toatley was in the crowd. Lott said they've determined that Toatley became upset because Brown had "picked on him" during the performance. He got agitated, and took to the stage.

Brown had said earlier that when he asked the suspect if he was ok, and the suspect replied "Don't f--- with me, man."

"This individual just lost his control," Lott said. "That's part of the show. I've been there [to the Comedy House], and I've been picked on."

Raw Video: Suspect Attacked Onstage at Comedy House

Lott said Toatley tried to punch Brown at first, then swung the mic stand before finally throwing a stool.

"I was trying to protect myself and not try to harm him," Brown recalled. "It was pretty much a defensive fighting technique where i was just going to let him wear himself out and try to stay away from him."

The flying mic stand injured two other people in the club. Brown was left with a deep cut on his arm.

The sheriff says security guards in street clothes helped get Toatley off the stage,. He then attacked one of the guards and came back, Lott said, before finally being escorted out for the last time.

Lott said the security guards did their job, and credits them with reacting properly.

Toatley is charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Two of the charges are for the clubgoers who were also assaulted, while one is for the injuries to Brown. Toatley is also charged with one count of assault and battery third degree for attacking the security guard, and one count of malicious injury to property damage.

Lott said he doesn't think there's a security problem at the club, and calls what happened an isolated incident. He said the incident just got a lot of attention because it was recorded on a phone, but Lott said it's a good thing that someone was rolling, as it helped in the investigation.

"We could have had people seriously injured or killed," Lott said. "You just shake your head that somebody would do something like that."

