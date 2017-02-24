WUSA
Domestic-related shooting leaves 1 dead in Clinton

WUSA 7:24 AM. EST February 24, 2017

CLINTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A male believed to be in his teens is dead after a domestic-related homicide in Clinton late Thursday night, Prince George's County police said. 

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of Buckler Road, according to authorities. 

When police got to the scene they found a young male suffering from gunshot wounds inside of the home. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. 

Detectives believe this incident was domestic-related. One person is in custody. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

