Domestic-related shooting leaves 1 dead in Clinton

CLINTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A male believed to be in his teens is dead after a domestic-related homicide in Clinton late Thursday night, Prince George's County police said.

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of Buckler Road, according to authorities.

When police got to the scene they found a young male suffering from gunshot wounds inside of the home. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives believe this incident was domestic-related. One person is in custody.

