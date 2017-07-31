Vintage Pyrex dishes selling for hundreds of dollars

You might recall old-fashioned Pyrex dishes as a hallmark of your mom or grandmother’s kitchen. They are most-often patterned with bright colors and made from glass with a glass lid.
Now, those dishes are going for up to $1,800 online, the TODAY Show reports.
“Even single bowls are going for a whopping $900 and this "Foulard Pyrex mug" on Etsy is up for sale at $700,” the TODAY show said.
Experts said if you are looking to sell your vintage pyrex, the bright colors tend to do the best, and the floral or geometric designs are popular.
There’s even a hashtag devoted to this, #pyrexjunkie on Instagram.
There are entire articles online about how the new Pyrex formula, soda-lime, is less durable than the previous “borosilicate” used on the vintage versions.
Does your family's century-old Pyrex still rule your kitchen? You're not alone. https://t.co/86KVBzBbUe pic.twitter.com/2iS3MkAD97— NPR (@NPR) July 25, 2017
