Vintage Pyrex dishes selling for hundreds of dollars

You might recall old-fashioned Pyrex dishes as a hallmark of your mom or grandmother’s kitchen. They are most-often patterned with bright colors and made from glass with a glass lid.

Now, those dishes are going for up to $1,800 online, the TODAY Show reports.

“Even single bowls are going for a whopping $900 and this "Foulard Pyrex mug" on Etsy is up for sale at $700,” the TODAY show said.

Experts said if you are looking to sell your vintage pyrex, the bright colors tend to do the best, and the floral or geometric designs are popular.

There’s even a hashtag devoted to this, #pyrexjunkie on Instagram.

There are entire articles online about how the new Pyrex formula, soda-lime, is less durable than the previous “borosilicate” used on the vintage versions.

H/T Today Show

Happy Frankenset Friday! Today's set is special because it contains the rare Golden Scroll 443 from @theskvintage. The set also includes Horizon Blue. A post shared by JoRetro Vintage Market (@joretro) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Classic Pyrex Primary Colors mixing bowl set and refrigerator dishes! I have fond memories of my mom's awesome potato salad being served in the yellow bowl! #recyclingretro #pyrexprimarycolors #pyrexforsale #pyrexjunkie A post shared by kathy missal (@recyclingretro) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Happy Fourth of July from #HobAndNail and our patriotic Pyrex 1.5 pint 401 mixing bowls for sale on #etsy at link in profile. A post shared by Hob&Nail (@hobandnail) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

Does your family's century-old Pyrex still rule your kitchen? You're not alone. https://t.co/86KVBzBbUe pic.twitter.com/2iS3MkAD97 — NPR (@NPR) July 25, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV