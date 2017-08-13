Charlottesville vigil cancelled

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
3 dead after white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
-
Lightning strike causes house fire
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Md. Little League close to world series
-
Allegations of 'violent culture' in DC police department
More Stories
-
Woman killed in Charlottesville attack identifiedAug 13, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Teen dies after being shot while driving in NE DCAug 13, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
The story of Charlottesville told in debrisAug 13, 2017, 2:47 p.m.