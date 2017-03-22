Boy with brain cancer loses teddy, social media to the rescue

Aiden Remme, of Brewster, pictured with Tedz. (Photo: Tracy Remme)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 5-year-old boy battling brain cancer lost his beloved teddy bear while getting treatment in Rochester. But thanks to social media, boy and bear will be together again.

Aiden Remme, of Brewster, received his 60th chemotherapy treatment on Friday at Mayo Clinic, according to his mom, Tracy.

But during his stay, Aiden lost his teddy bear, Tedz. The bear had accompanied Aiden to every scan, every chemotherapy treatment, and every major brain surgery, Tracy said. So for Aiden, Tedz was more than just a toy.

Aiden had just celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday, so the loss of his bear was even more profound.

Seeing her son's despair, Tracy made phone calls to Mayo Clinic, local gas stations and fast-food places to ask if anyone had seen the bear. But with no leads, Tracy took to Facebook Tuesday night, urging people in Rochester to keep an eye out for Tedz.

Within hours, her post had hundreds of shares. And Wednesday morning, Tracy told KARE 11 news partner KTTC that social media prevailed. Someone found the bear in the Saint Marys Chapel and posted a photo on Facebook. Tracy said volunteers will bring Tedz back to Brewster to reunite with Aiden.

