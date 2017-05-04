Bombay Sapphire gin recalled for too much alcohol content

(Photo: Eugene Gologursky, Custom)

A popular brand of gin is being recalled because it's too ginned up.

Some bottles of Bombay Sapphire have almost double the alcohol content that's on the label, Canadian authorities warned.

The problem arose during production when a batch of Bombay's London Dry Gin was bottled before it was correctly diluted to correct 40% alcohol content by volume. Instead, it's 77%, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Drinkers are advised not to imbibe London Dry Gin in 1.14-liter bottles with the product code L16304 W and the UPC 6 20213 19020 8. Stores have been told to remove the drink from their shelves, the agency said.

The agency explained that it was investigating the matter, which may lead to the recall of other products. There have been no reported illnesses associated with drinking the gin.

This recall was triggered by the company, the agency said.

According to Bacardi, which sells its drinks in 160 countries, no markets other than Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan are impacted. An isolated consumer complaint triggered the recall and the company is conducting a review of its third-party bottler.

"Bacardi is committed to quality for all of the premium products within its portfolio," spokeswoman Amy Federman said. "The over-proof product inadvertently entered the bottling line during a short period of time when they were switching from one bottling tank to another bottling tank."

Bombay Sapphire is a Bacardi Limited brand, a Bermuda-based privately-held company best known for its namesake rum. It also owns Grey Goose Vodka and Dewar's.

