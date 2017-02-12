WUSA
Fisherman's body recovered after boating accident on Potomac River

WUSA 12:21 PM. EST February 12, 2017

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - The body of the fourth boater killed in an accident on the Potomac River in November has been found, officials said. 

According to police, 63-year-old Roger Grissom's body was found on the Virginia shoreline, 63 miles from the scene of the accident.  

The boat capsized in choppy waters on the Potomac River just south of Breton Bay during a fishing tournament on Nov. 19, 2016. 

Police say 39-year-old Jason Downing of Mechanicsville was taken to a hospital, but they did not have details of his condition. They say 55-year-old Gregory Moore of Mechanicsville and 48-year-old William Edelen Jr. of White Plains were found dead. 

 

 

