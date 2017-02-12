Fisherman's body recovered after boating accident on Potomac River

(Photo: ThinkStock)

VIRGINIA (WUSA9) - The body of the fourth boater killed in an accident on the Potomac River in November has been found, officials said.

According to police, 63-year-old Roger Grissom's body was found on the Virginia shoreline, 63 miles from the scene of the accident.

Recovered: Body of Roger Grissom, 3rd angler killed in 11/19/16 boating accident on Potomac River. Found on Va. shoreline, 63 mi from scene. — MD NRP (@MDNRPolice) February 12, 2017

The boat capsized in choppy waters on the Potomac River just south of Breton Bay during a fishing tournament on Nov. 19, 2016.

Police say 39-year-old Jason Downing of Mechanicsville was taken to a hospital, but they did not have details of his condition. They say 55-year-old Gregory Moore of Mechanicsville and 48-year-old William Edelen Jr. of White Plains were found dead.

