Bill would encourage gun safety courses in Idaho schools

(Photo: Thinkstock, JazzyGeoff)

BOISE - An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation encouraging public schools to offer gun safety courses as electives.

Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, said Wednesday that he wants to help educate students on proper gun use.

According to the legislation, firearms would be permitted to be used in schools during the course, but live ammunition would be banned. Instructors would have to be from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a law enforcement agency or a firearms organization.

The House Education Committee agreed to introduce the measure, clearing it for a full hearing.

(© 2017 KTVB)