BBC interview on South Korea interrupted by kids and it's hilarious

Megan Morris, KUSA 9:11 AM. EST March 10, 2017

The BBC thought they were getting professor Robert Kelly to talk live about South Korea - but they ended up getting so much more. 

The professor's accidental co-commentators rolled into the shot and stole the show.

Luckily, the professor was able to keep his composure when the toddler opened the door and attempted to stand next to him.  However, the baby rolling in after and the frantic nanny trying to control the situation was just too much.

He tries to continue on, but you can still hear the kids in the background - and it's hilarious.

 

