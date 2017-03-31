Baskin-Robbins to sell $1.50 scoops of ice cream Friday

A NetBase social media study that analyzed mentions online says that chocolate is the most popular flavor. (Photo: Mitchell’s Ice Cream)

I scream, you scream, we all scream for $1.50 scoops of ice cream!

Baskin-Robbins will be offering $1.50 regular and kids-sized scoops of ice cream, Friday, March 31. This offer will be available at stores nationwide.

Celebrate 31 commemorates the ice cream chain's 31 flavors, one for every day of the month.

"We're excited to continue celebrating our '31 flavors' heritage through out 'Celebrate 31' promotion," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing, Baskin-Robbins "This month's promotion is a great way to kick off ice cream season with our guests and treat them to a great deal that they can enjoy with family and friends on any of our delicious ice cream flavors."

