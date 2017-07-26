Arizona man trying to figure out what bit him, causing this reaction

Thomas Jay's bite injury. (Photo: Thomas Jay/Special to 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - About a week ago, Thomas Jay was taking out the trash when suddenly he felt a painful pinch on his arm.

At first, it was just a small circle puncture wound, but during the time of researching online looking for answers about what it could have been, his arm turned black and blue.

A trip to the ER was followed by days of testing in order to find answers. Unfortunately, they still don't have any answers and it might remain a mystery.

From images online, Thomas thought the bug looked like a solpugid, or camel spider. Although it's not a spider, it is in the arachnida class.

The camel spider is of the order solifugae and according to research, it is not venomous and harmless to humans, though it provides a painful bite.

Other spiders like a brown recluse are known to cause extreme damage to surrounding skin, but in the case of Thomas, he's not exactly sure what bit him.

Thomas is now home resting and recovering. His arm has healed nicely although the side effects of pain, itching and loss of strength in the arm are still affecting him.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs.

