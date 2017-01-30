Amid protest, Trump defends travel ban

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - President Donald Trump released new statements Monday morning, defending the controversial decision to temporarily ban some immigrants from majority-Muslim countries.

"Protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer," he tweeted. "Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. Make America Safe Again!"

The Executive Order fueled two days of major protests at airports across the country, including at Dulles' arrival baggage claim. Dozens of protesters carried signs and chanted against the decision, while immigration lawyers came to aide those in need.

The executive order has various elements, including the following:

It bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. The seven countries are Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It suspends refugee admissions for 120 days with case-by-case exceptions. It suspends entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely with case-by-case exceptions.

"There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists," said Donald Trump in another Tweet this morning. "Before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!"

There was initially some confusion about the policy, as it related to permanent residents and green card holders, due to conflicting advice sent to airlines by the White House. Eventually, the White House clarified the situation, stating that green card holders that are stranded outside the U.S. will need to meet with a consular office, in order to seek a case-by-case "Visa Waiver" to return home.

Over the weekend, 109 people were detained for questioning, according to a Trump Tweet Monday morning. At Dulles, protesters were vocal, and cheered people on, as they left the arrival gate. Twenty-four-year-old Zarwan Waqar was born in Pakistan and has a U.S. Passport. He was leaving a plane from Saudia Arabia on Sunday.

"To see this welcoming is absolutely overwhelming...” he said, as he held back tears. “Going through customs was a very emotional process for a lot of them."

Protesters met people with chants like, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcomed here.”

Both Virginia and Maryland representatives joined the airport protest denouncing the executive order.

“The orders that came down yesterday violate our Constitution,” said Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District of Maryland.

In a statement released on Sunday, Trump said that the policy is similar to an action taken in 2011 by President Barack Obama. In 2011, Iraqi refugees were banned for six months, in order to revamp the immigration guidelines. Trump said his policy was similar, stating that the 90 day ban will be used to formulate a new immigration policy. A 30-day period will be used to formulate the new plan, and then the following 60 days will be to determine whether the corresponding country is able to follow the guidelines.

Above all else, Trump denounced the claim that this was a "Muslim Ban."

"This is not about religion," Trump said in the Sunday statement. "This is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order."

