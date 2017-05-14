AMBER Alert: Police recover car linked to Hampton missing mom, daughter

An AMBER Alert was issued for 8-month-old Chloe Johnson who authorities are working to locate along with her mother, Keri Johnson. Both have been missing since April 30, 2017. (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP/WVEC) - Authorities have recovered a car linked to a mother and daughter who went missing two weeks ago and who police believe were kidnapped.

Keir Johnson, 34, and 8-month-old Chloe Johnson were last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. They were in a 2013 black, four-door Kia Optima, with Virginia license plates VAW-2197.

Police recovered that vehicle Sunday morning in Newport News, but both the mother and daughter are still missing.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said at a press conference Friday that "diligent police work" and new information has upgraded the case to a possible abduction. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for Keir and Chloe Johnson.

The new information includes tips from the public and a technology analysis that the chief did not elaborate on.

Sult said the case didn't seem like kidnapping at first. Johnson had a scheduled week off from work, although she planned to stay in the area.

Concerns continued to grow because Johnson usually kept in close contact with family members, talking to them several times a day.

Chloe Johnson is 2'5" tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Keir Johnson is is 4'11" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She, too, has black hair, and she has dark eyes.

% INLINE %

The Hampton Police Division is encouraging anyone who knows where the mother and daughter are or what happened to them to contact police using a tip line at (757) 727-6505. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

© 2017 Associated Press