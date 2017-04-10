Amber Alert canceled after girl found safe, suspect in custody

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. (KSDK) - An Amber Alert activated after a girl was reported missing out of Blue Springs, Missouri, has been canceled after the girl was found safe and the suspect was taken into police custody.

According to a press release from police, the girl was located safely in Wentzville at around 2:15 p.m., and the suspect was taken into police custody.

They were spotted by a gas-station attendant while fueling up along Highway Z. The attendant called police but the two left before police arrived. A little later in the day, they were eating at a restaurant when two other diners recognized them from distributed photos. The diners called police, who responded to the restaurant and took the suspect into custody.

KSHB in Kansas City spoke to Ashley Briscoe, the victim's mother. Briscoe said her daughter met the suspect while playing Onigiri, an online video game. Briscoe said she took all of her daughter's technology away after she noticed calls from a strange number but said Apple ran away while she was at a concert Saturday night.

"She's usually really responsible. My son told me that she had gotten in a car with some man and she was gone," Briscoe said.

According to KSHB, the brother of the suspect was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio, in connection with this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

