All clear following bomb threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

File photo: Aerial view of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (Photo: US Navy)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Operations are returning to normal after a bomb threat was discovered Thursday morning at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. The threat was written on a wall inside a bathroom.

Officials were called at 7:50 a.m. to a complex that had work trailers after an employee found the threat. The building holding the trailers was evacuated, and a security walkthrough of the building was conducted.

The trailers where the threat was found are used for conducting training for shipyard employees.The impact to the shipyard was localized to a small area.

The all-clear was given at about 11:47 a.m., and the shipyard resumed normal operations. The NCIS was contacted to investigate the incident.

This comes a day after JEB Little Creek-Fort Story was inundated with five bomb threats, as well as a sixth threat that was reported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Also earlier in the week, a sailor on watch in Norfolk reported seeing a trespassing scuba diver near a pier. The sighting proved to be unfounded after a search.

