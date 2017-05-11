Alex Ovechkin, Capitals fall short in playoffs yet again vs. Penguins

May 10, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after game seven of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Verizon Center. The Penguins won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Amber Searls, Amber Searls)

WASHINGTON — The disappointment etched into Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin’s face looked as if it could leave scars.

After another unexpected playoff exit by the Capitals, Ovechkin’s line read: no points, minus-2 and a major defensive mistake on Pittsburgh’s second goal in a 2-0 loss to the Penguins.

“I don’t think our urgency was there,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin has been with the Capitals since 2005 and he’s never been beyond the second round of the playoffs

He had two goals and three assists in the first six games, but he played arguably his worst game of the series in Game 7.

“Obviously, (the team had) plenty chances to score … make a couple mistakes and it cost us,” Ovechkin said.

His failure to clear the puck out of his zone led directly to a goal by Patric Hornqvist that gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead.

Ovechkin was minus-5 in the series, and never had a plus game. Washington coach Barry Trotz played Ovechkin 18:22 in Game 7. Six other Washington forwards played more than him. Trotz said Ovechkin's playing time was close to everyone else's minutes. "He doesn't kill penalties. That's why. Then you have pop-up lines and what have you. Most of our top guys were in that 18-20 range." Ovechkin had been moved to the third line with the idea of getting more production from the bottom six forwards. "We're trying," Ovechkin said. "We try to do our best." Added Washington winger T.J. Oshie: “I think (Ovechkin) had a great postseason. I think last year he had a phenomenal postseason as well. Teams win this time of year. I think Ovi did a great job leading us and I think he did a good job of scoring us goals and bringing us offense, bringing us those big hits. You need all 20 guys to win at this time of year and when guys aren’t playing great the other guys got to pick him up. Someone’s got to carry the torch and tonight we didn’t have that."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM