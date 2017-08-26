9.2 channel numbers for WUSA9

WUSA9. (Logo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Please note WUSA9's 9.2 channel numbers. This is in the event that normally scheduled programming on 9.1 moves to 9.2.

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV