9.2 channel numbers for WUSA9

WUSA 11:12 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Please note WUSA9's 9.2 channel numbers. This is in the event that normally scheduled programming on 9.1 moves to 9.2.  

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

