9.2 channel numbers for WUSA9

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Please note WUSA9's 9.2 channel numbers. This is in the event that normally scheduled programming on 9.1 moves to 9.2.
9.2 Channel Numbers:
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs