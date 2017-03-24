WUSA
Close

9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson on 3/24

WUSA 12:58 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:  Please note that on Friday, March 24, OFF SCRIPT WITH BRUCE JOHNSON will air on WUSA9's 9.2 channel from 7-7:30 p.m.  Newscast will also be streamed on WUSA9.com and the WUSA9 APP.

On the same date on 9.1, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage is scheduled from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (Bounce TV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media- 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

Please note that DirecTV, DISH and a few other cable systems do not carry 9.2.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories