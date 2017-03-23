9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson on 3/23 and 3/24

Off Script With Bruce Johnson (Logo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Please note that on Thursday and Friday, March 23-24, OFF SCRIPT WITH BRUCE JOHNSON will air on WUSA9's 9.2 channel from 7-7:30 p.m. Newscast will also be streamed on WUSA9.com and the WUSA9 APP.

On the same dates on 9.1, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage is scheduled from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (Bounce TV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media- 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

Please note that DirecTV, DISH and a few other cable systems do not carry 9.2.

