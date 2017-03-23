9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson on 3/23 and 3/24

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert: Please note that on Thursday and Friday, March 23-24, OFF SCRIPT WITH BRUCE JOHNSON will air on WUSA9's 9.2 channel from 7-7:30 p.m. Newscast will also be streamed on WUSA9.com and the WUSA9 APP.
On the same dates on 9.1, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage is scheduled from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
9.2 Channel Numbers:
Over-the-air - 9.2 (Bounce TV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media- 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
Please note that DirecTV, DISH and a few other cable systems do not carry 9.2.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs