WUSA
Close

9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson & ET on July 28 and delayed broadcasts

WUSA 5:35 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:
 
On Friday, July 28, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 7-10 p.m.:
 
7-10 p.m.  MASN on WUSA9: Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals
 
On Friday, July 28, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 7-10 p.m.:
 
7-7:30 p.m.  Off Script With Bruce Johnson
 
7:30-8 p.m.  Entertainment Tonight
 
8-10 p.m.  Bounce TV
 
In the event that baseball airs as scheduled, here are the delayed broadcasts:
 
Friday, July 28,  (late Friday night-early Saturday morning) on 9.1:
 
2:07-3:07 a.m.  MacGyver
 
NOTE:  Times may slide if baseball overrun.
 
Saturday, July 29 (late Saturday night-early Sunday morning) on 9.1:
 
2:35-3:35 a.m.  Hawaii Five-0
 
NOTE:  In the event that the Washington Nationals game is rained out or ends early on July 28,  In Depth With Graham Bensinger will air in place of the CBS prime programs late night.
 
9.2 Channel Numbers:
 
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
 
Comcast - 207
 
Cox - 807
 
FIOS - 459
 
RCN - 100
 
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
 
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)
 
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
 
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
 
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
 
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
 
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
 
DISH - N/A
 
DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories