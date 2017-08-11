WUSA
9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson & ET on August 11 and delayed broadcasts

WUSA 6:06 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:

On Friday, August 11, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 7-10 p.m.:

7-10 p.m.  MASN on WUSA9: San Francisco Giants @ Washington Nationals

On Friday, August 11, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 7-10 p.m.:

7-7:30 p.m.  Off Script With Bruce Johnson

7:30-8 p.m.  Entertainment Tonight

8-10 p.m.  Bounce TV

In the event that baseball airs as scheduled, here are the delayed broadcasts:

Friday, August 11,  (late Friday night-early Saturday morning) on 9.1:

2:37-3:37 a.m.  MacGyver

NOTE:  Times may slide if baseball overrun.

Saturday, August 12 (late Saturday night-early Sunday morning) on 9.1:

2:35-3:35 a.m.   Blue Bloods

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV


