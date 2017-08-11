9.2 channel numbers for Off Script With Bruce Johnson & ET on August 11 and delayed broadcasts

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming Alert:
On Friday, August 11, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 7-10 p.m.:
7-10 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: San Francisco Giants @ Washington Nationals
On Friday, August 11, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 7-10 p.m.:
7-7:30 p.m. Off Script With Bruce Johnson
7:30-8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight
8-10 p.m. Bounce TV
In the event that baseball airs as scheduled, here are the delayed broadcasts:
Friday, August 11, (late Friday night-early Saturday morning) on 9.1:
2:37-3:37 a.m. MacGyver
NOTE: Times may slide if baseball overrun.
Saturday, August 12 (late Saturday night-early Sunday morning) on 9.1:
2:35-3:35 a.m. Blue Bloods
9.2 Channel Numbers:
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
