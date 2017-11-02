9-year-old cancer patient to celebrate his 'last Christmas' early

(NEWS CENTER)-- Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in February of 2014 when he was just 5 years old. Amazingly, Jacob is now 9, but the family says his time is limited, he won't be leaving the hospital, he will be having one more Christmas.

"Jacob loves Christmas" said his father Roger Guay.

Next weekend, Jacob Thompson and his family will have Christmas. His hospital room will be decorated with a tree and lights, and some fake snow and of course, Santa Claus will be there. Like any 9 year old boy he wants presents, and cards from his family and friends, he also would love some love from anyone who feels inspired to reach out.



If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center.



22 Bramhall Street

Room 653

Portland, Maine

04102



The family has also started a gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8

