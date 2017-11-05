3 ejected for fighting in Cardinals-49ers game

Defensive end Frostee Rucker #92 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. (AP) - Arizona's Frostee Rucker and Hasson Reddick, and San Francisco's Carlos Hyde have been ejected for fighting.

The teams got into a skirmish in the fourth quarter Sunday after former 49ers safety Antoine Bethea hit San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard late as he was sliding following a run.

The 49ers took exception to the hit and players from both teams started scuffling.

Rucker, Reddick and Hyde were all tossed from the game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

© 2017 Associated Press