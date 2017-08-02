2 missing after building explosion, collapse at Minnehaha Academy

Building explosion and collapse at Minnehaha Academy. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Rescues are underway for victims after a building exploded and collapsed at Minnehaha Academy.

Two people are unaccounted for, five were transported to the hospital with injuries -- one is in critical condition -- and one was evaluated at the scene and released, according to Minneapolis Police. Earlier, it was stated that three people were reported as missing but one person was found around noon, uninjured.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m. at Minnehaha's Upper School on 3100 West River Parkway in Minneapolis. According to officials, the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak while contractors were working in the area.

A work permit issued by the city of Minneapolis to an Eagan-based company, Master Mechanical Inc., allowed for gas piping and a meter hook up.

Minneapolis fire officials say they continue to search the rubble for the missing people. According to officials, those missing are adults.

Three others were rescued from the school's roof.

They say at this time, it appears the explosion was due to a severed gas line.

Those that are unaccounted for may be under the rubble, according to Minneapolis Fire assistant chief Bryan Tyner.

"It is a good thing that it is summertime," Tyner said. "Probably limited the amount of people in the building."

Philip Day, who was with his daughter in the building, said a staff member ran up to them and told them they needed to evacuate immediately.

"Seconds after that ... my daughter got up and was getting ready to leave out of the counselor's office and was blown back into the counselor's office by the explosion," he said. "I mean, it was seconds after they told us to get out that the explosion happened."

Day said before they knew it, they were surrounded by debris.

"All the windows in the office blew out, rubble from the ceiling came tumbling down," he said.

Day said the Minnehaha Academy community is very tight knit -- and obviously concerned about who may still be inside.

Those inside the gymnasium at the time say there was only a few seconds between someone saying they smelled gas and the building exploding.

"As soon as they said, 'Hey, we smell gas, we gotta get out,' it exploded," said Tramon Vanlear, who was inside the gym. "I think the magnitude is the biggest thing I'm trying to comprehend right now."

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially reported one person was dead, however they tweeted 20 minutes later that the fatality could not be confirmed. Authorities say at this point, they cannot confirm any fatalities.

According to school officials, all students have been accounted for. There were people, including children, in the gymnasium at the time of the explosion, authorities say.

Residents near the area say they could feel the explosion. Some say their power flickered briefly afterwards.

"It was just a really loud boom," said one resident. "You felt it in your chest."

Authorities are on the scene extinguishing the fire and searching for victims.

The school lists multiple summer programs currently in session including woodworking, intermediate band, advanced band and driver's education.

Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement after being briefed on the incident.

“My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

