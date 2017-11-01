MagnifyMoney: How not to get overcharged by your dentist
At the end of the day, most dentists are in the business of helping people achieve great oral health, and there's nothing better than finding a dentist you can trust 100%. But it's still vital to understand why a dentist is taking X-rays, recommending cer
WUSA 5:13 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
'His door was completely torn off': No justice for…Nov. 1, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
NYC terror suspect charged, ordered detainedOct 31, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
Navy recommends sweeping changes in wake of ship collisionsNov. 1, 2017, 2:24 p.m.