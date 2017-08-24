This handbag gets rave reviews

CLEVELAND, OH - Your best Labor Day deal has dropped early and the price of fall's hottest handbag is actually unbelievable. This is quite likely the best handbag deal I've ever seen in my more than decade hunting down deals.



I interviewed six different moms of different ages, as well as three twenty-something interns, my wife, our neighbor, a stylist and fashion expert... and they were all unanimous:



"This handbag is so nice." "I love this handbag." "Wow... I want one." "This is my must have for college." "I'm stealing your sample" - just a few of the quotes.



The reviews from hundreds of shoppers are even more incredible. Click the play button to see just how much you can fit inside.



Features include:



- Different color and PU leather choices

- Incredibly high reviews and long term customer satisfaction

- Adjustable and removable shoulder strap

- Extremely durable

- Beautiful weathered look

- Multiple zipper pockets and enclosures

- iPad, smartphone and tech ready

- Protective and ready for the elements

- Unanimously approved by our frugal focus group



Want to win one for free? Get on my deal list!



64% Off Joyson Fashion Shoulder Bags and Totes + Free Shipping

Was: $99.98

Now: $35.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA