Top smartphone texting gloves we tested are $15

CLEVELAND, OH - I learned this very quickly: not all smart phone gloves are created equal and a lot are complete garbage. For those of you struggling to send a message, answer a call or keep your hands warm while still using your tech, today is your day.



In my quest to save you cash and test great tech, I have you and your fingers covered. Click the play button to see my savings solution in action!



Most of the dollar store and discount tech touch screen gloves require precise finger tip touching to effectively control a device. The Agloves have a patented silver technology where the whole glove is touch screen ready.



How well do they work? Incredibly well. Unlike all of the budget competitors we tried, the Agloves rocked in a big way and are a top notch stocking stuffer. The Agloves have:



- 10 finger touch silver technology

- Works with all iPhones, Androids, iPads, touch screen devices

- Every fiber of the glove is conductive

- Thermoregulation in every pair keeps your hands warm

- Answer calls, surf the web and text without removing your gloves

- Lowest recorded price today



$10 Off Agloves Touchscreen Smart Phone Gloves + Free Shipping

Was: $24.99

Now: $14.99 ***Prices drop to $9.99 if you buy more than one pair

***Prices were $2 higher on Amazon and did not have non-Prime free shipping at the time this article was written.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

