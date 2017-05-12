This season's best smart scale deal

CLEVELAND, OH - In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today one scale is not just smart - it's kind of ingenious.



Click the play button to watch this smart scale in action!



Think about it: most of us base our eating and workout decisions on some arbitrary number on a scale. Have you ever seen that number waiver when you step on the scale? Does that number fluctuate over the course of an hour? Your scale is probably inaccurate!

Most regular consumer scales are not smart - and to be honest... they're stupid according to the doctors and health experts I interviewed. Your typical scale has two sensors that don't always accurately weigh you. The scale I just finished testing has four sensors, Bluetooth connectivity and the following features:



- Body fat analyzer accurately tracks your weight from head to toe

- 10 precision wireless tracking modes

- Free app for Apple or Android tracks your progress

- Sleek design with choice of colors

- Top rated complete weight management system

- Scale measures your body's most important composition features

- Track every inch of your body and identify your strengths and weaknesses

- Sets up in 10 seconds

- Doctor approved

- Helped one of our viewers lose 25 pounds of fat at the age of 62



$42 Off Yumai Color Bluetooth Smart Scale With Fitness App + Free Shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $57.99 **Price valid beginning Tuesday



No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this series is to save you cash!

