Trader Joe's voluntarily recalls frozen breakfast burritos

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for breakfast burritos that can be found at stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The company said potential presence of plastic could be found in frozen Trader José’s Breakfast Burritos (SKU 96132) with a lot code of A26616pFFG3—sold only at stores in CT, DC, DE, Il, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VT, VA and WI.

As a precaution, all Trader José’s Breakfast Burritos have been removed from sale.

If you purchased any of these frozen Breakfast Burritos with the affected code, Trader Joe's says please do not eat it. They urge customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

