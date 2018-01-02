Food Lion Buttermilk Biscuits Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Buttermilk biscuits on a white background (Photo: MSPhotographic, Custom)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its brand of Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits because of possible listeria contamination.

There have been no reports of illnesses. Food Lion says the biscuits are being recalled as a precautionary measure after T. Marzetti Company, the maker of the biscuits, indicated a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination at one of its plants.

Food Lion has removed all of its homestyle biscuits from its shelves and says customers should return the biscuits for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Food Lion's Customer Support Center at 1-800-210-9569.

