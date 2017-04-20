WUSA
Data breach reported at Holiday Inn, other hotels in D.C. metro area

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 7:59 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9, WXIA) - The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has corporate offices in both Atlanta and Alpharetta, reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations.  The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.

The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.

At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.

The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.

In D.C., Maryland and Virginia, some those locations impacted include:

D.C.

The Hamilton
1001 14th Street NW

Holiday Inn Express, Washington D.C.
1917 Bladensburg Road NE

Maryland

Holiday Inn Express, La Plata
6860 Crain Highway

Holiday Inn Express, Laurel
14402 Laurel Place

Holiday Inn Express, Hagerstown
241 Railway Lane

Holiday Inn Express, Baltimore
221 North Gay Street

Holiday Inn Express, Ocean City
12601 Coastal Highway

Holiday Inn Express, West Ocean City
12552 Ocean Gateway

Virginia

Holiday Inn Express, Culpeper
787 Madison Road

Holiday Inn Express, Fredericksburg
560 Warrenton Road

Candlewood Suites, Fredericksburg
4821 Crossings Court

Holiday Inn, Manassas-Battlefield
10424 Balls Ford Road

Holiday Inn Express, Manassas
10810 Battleview Parkway

Staybridge Suites, Tysons-McLean
6845 Old Dominion Drive

Holiday Inn, Norfolk Airport
1570 N. Military Highway

Candlewood Suites, Richmond Airport
5400 Audubon Drive

Holiday Inn, Va. Beach-Oceanside
2101 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn Express, Va. Beach Oceanfront
2607 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn, Williamsburg-Historic Gateway
515 Bypass Road

For the full list of locations, click here.

