Data breach reported at Holiday Inn, other hotels in D.C. metro area

WASHINGTON (WUSA9, WXIA) - The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has corporate offices in both Atlanta and Alpharetta, reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations. The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.
The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.
The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.
At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.
The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.
In D.C., Maryland and Virginia, some those locations impacted include:
D.C.
The Hamilton
1001 14th Street NW
Holiday Inn Express, Washington D.C.
1917 Bladensburg Road NE
Maryland
Holiday Inn Express, La Plata
6860 Crain Highway
Holiday Inn Express, Laurel
14402 Laurel Place
Holiday Inn Express, Hagerstown
241 Railway Lane
Holiday Inn Express, Baltimore
221 North Gay Street
Holiday Inn Express, Ocean City
12601 Coastal Highway
Holiday Inn Express, West Ocean City
12552 Ocean Gateway
Virginia
Holiday Inn Express, Culpeper
787 Madison Road
Holiday Inn Express, Fredericksburg
560 Warrenton Road
Candlewood Suites, Fredericksburg
4821 Crossings Court
Holiday Inn, Manassas-Battlefield
10424 Balls Ford Road
Holiday Inn Express, Manassas
10810 Battleview Parkway
Staybridge Suites, Tysons-McLean
6845 Old Dominion Drive
Holiday Inn, Norfolk Airport
1570 N. Military Highway
Candlewood Suites, Richmond Airport
5400 Audubon Drive
Holiday Inn, Va. Beach-Oceanside
2101 Atlantic Avenue
Holiday Inn Express, Va. Beach Oceanfront
2607 Atlantic Avenue
Holiday Inn, Williamsburg-Historic Gateway
515 Bypass Road
