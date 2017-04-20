Data breach reported at Holiday Inn, other hotels in D.C. metro area

The Holiday Inn hotel chain, which is owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group (Photo: ICH)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9, WXIA) - The company behind several well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza is warning its customers of a data breach that may compromise credit card information.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has corporate offices in both Atlanta and Alpharetta, reports that certain franchisees operating locations in the Americas were alerted to fraudulent charges being made on cards that were previously used at their locations. The company said that it hired a cyber security firm to look into potential identity theft and found malware at some locations designed to steal information.

The company believes the malware searched for track data which can sometimes include card numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.

The hotels so far identified are all in the United States and Puerto Rico, but the company is still investigating other properties in the Americas and will update its look-up tool when the investigation is complete, Neil Hirsch, InterContinental Hotels communications director for the Americas told USA TODAY.

At this point, the breaches appeared to have happened between Sept. 29, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016. IHG is also offering more information to U.S. residents at 855-330-6367 and for residents outside the U.S. at 800-290-9989 - both from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays.

The company also advises consumers check their Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit scores. A full updated list can be found at the company's website.

In D.C., Maryland and Virginia, some those locations impacted include:

D.C.

The Hamilton

1001 14th Street NW

Holiday Inn Express, Washington D.C.

1917 Bladensburg Road NE

Maryland

Holiday Inn Express, La Plata

6860 Crain Highway

Holiday Inn Express, Laurel

14402 Laurel Place

Holiday Inn Express, Hagerstown

241 Railway Lane

Holiday Inn Express, Baltimore

221 North Gay Street

Holiday Inn Express, Ocean City

12601 Coastal Highway

Holiday Inn Express, West Ocean City

12552 Ocean Gateway

Virginia

Holiday Inn Express, Culpeper

787 Madison Road

Holiday Inn Express, Fredericksburg

560 Warrenton Road

Candlewood Suites, Fredericksburg

4821 Crossings Court

Holiday Inn, Manassas-Battlefield

10424 Balls Ford Road

Holiday Inn Express, Manassas

10810 Battleview Parkway

Staybridge Suites, Tysons-McLean

6845 Old Dominion Drive

Holiday Inn, Norfolk Airport

1570 N. Military Highway

Candlewood Suites, Richmond Airport

5400 Audubon Drive

Holiday Inn, Va. Beach-Oceanside

2101 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn Express, Va. Beach Oceanfront

2607 Atlantic Avenue

Holiday Inn, Williamsburg-Historic Gateway

515 Bypass Road

For the full list of locations, click here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV