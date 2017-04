Young and Restless (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - PROGRAMMING ALERT : On Wednesday, April 5 (late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning), THE YOUNG & RESTLESS will air from 2:07-3:07 a.m. Earlier today, this episode was preempted from 1:11-1:30 p.m. due to a CBS News Special Report.

Tune in for a significant story reveal! Entire program will air!





© 2017 WUSA-TV