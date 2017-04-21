WUSA
Close

Would you camp out overnight, 75 feet up on the side of a cliff?

A mountain adventure center in Estes Park, Colorado will let you spend the night on a portaledge, camped out on a sheer cliff face. Would you try it? 9NEWS. 4/21/17.

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 12:55 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

ESTES PARK - Not for the faint of heart, there's a Colorado adventure that will let you see the Rocky Mountains like never before. 

Would you try it? 

It's called "cliff camping." Along with a guide, you can spend an afternoon or an overnight on a portaledge, suspended anywhere from 40 to 75 feet off the ground on a sloping cliff. 

If you don't want to camp out on the side of a cliff, you can just go for a 'cliffnic,' or an afternoon picnic lunch, suspended from the ground. 

A portaledge is a deployable hanging tent system experienced rock climbers use to camp out during multiple day adventures.

Check out this video showing the cliff side experience!

The Kent Mountain Adventure Center offers a variety of options, and all the gear is provided. You don't have to be an experienced climber, either. 

If you are, you can arrange a climbing adventure to your portaledge, but you can also simply rappel down onto the ledge after a short lesson in the basics.

Cliff Camping is available seasonally, between May and September.

For more information, visit the KMAC website

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories